ODOT plans millions in 2023 construction projects for Clark, Champaign counties

Also planned for Clark County is a resurfacing project on Interstate 70 and State Route 41 interchange ramps. The $3.2 million project will include resurfacing State Route 41 from I-70 to the Madison County line, excluding a portion of the roadway within South Charleston. Construction will kick off in May and is expected to be complete in August, according to ODOT.

Other projects for Clark County include $600,000 in guardrail repairs around State Route 72; $3.1 million to resurface U.S. Rts. 40 and 42 and State Rt. 235; $167,000 to repair the Eagle City Road bridge on U.S. Rt. 68; $195,000 to replace the George Rogers Clark Park lower bridge, and $134,000 to update two recreational trails.

In Champaign County, a $5.6 million roadway improvement project is planned for South High Street in Urbana. This will include drainage work, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure additions and other alterations, with construction expected to begin in July this year and end in October 2024, according to ODOT.

Roughly $4.5 million will also go toward chip seal work on State Rts. 245, 559 and 560, work on all of which is expected to be finished by September, the state transportation department announced.

Other work planned for Champaign County includes $65,000 to repair a bridge on State Rt. 29 over Mad River, $580,000 to resurface U.S. Rt. 36 from Edgewood Avenue to U.S. Rt. 68, $1.6 million to repair pavement on U.S. 68 to Springfield-Urbana Pike and $624,000 to a bridge rehabilitation project on Old Troy Pike east of State Rt. 560.

An additional $60,000 is planned for guardrail improvements throughout Champaign County, according to ODOT.

“It’s great that our county got the funds for these important things,” said Champaign County Transit System manager Gary Ledford.

Statewide, ODOT’s construction program includes 31 “major” new projects priced above $10 million. There are 190 safety projects aimed at reducing serious or deadly crashes.

More than 5,700 miles of pavement will be improved, and 823 bridges will be repaired or replaced, according to the state transportation department.

Department of Transportation leaders emphasized that it’s important for the public to pay attention while driving in construction zones. There were 4,628 work zone-related crashes in Ohio last year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, that killed 23 people and 85 involved serious injuries.

In 2022, there were 133 ODOT crews struck while working along Ohio roadways. This includes workers, vehicles and equipment.

“These workers are out there ensuring that your travels are as safe as possible. They just ask for your attention and patience in return,” said ODOT director Jack Marchbanks.