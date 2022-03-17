Notary services offered at library in Springfield

The Clark County Public Library is now offering free notary services by appointment.
This service is currently offered at the library system’s Village Branch, located at 1123 Sunset Ave. in Springfield, according to a Clark County Public Library press release.
People interested in the notary services can call 937-322-2226 to schedule an appointment.
Individuals must bring a valid, government-issued photo ID and unsigned documents to be notarized, the library said. Documents must be signed in the presence of the notary public. Library staff will only notarize witnessed signatures.
The following documents cannot be notarized by library staff: mortgage and housing refinance documents; final wills; notary protests; Homeland Security I-9 forms; and titles without buyer address and name;
The State of Ohio does not allow Notary Publics to certify vital records and documents. Vital records include but are not limited to passports, marriage certificates, and birth certificates, the library said.
Notary publics can notarize a statement by an individual that a photocopy is indeed a copy of the original document in question. Library staff performing notary services on behalf of the library reserve the right to refuse notarizing documents for any legal reason, according to the release.
