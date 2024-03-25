Northeastern schools names new assistant principal at Kenton Ridge

“We are excited to add Aubree as assistant principal at Kenton Ridge PK-12 this upcoming school year,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “Her passion for education, coupled with her deep roots in our community, make her the ideal candidate for this important role. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on our students, staff and families.”

Explore Champion City Food Truck Rallies to return with Burger Fest

Kushmaul has a “deep connection” to the district as she attended Rolling Hills Elementary School, South Vienna and Northeastern High School. She said she’s “deeply honored” to return to the district in this new position.

“My experiences as a student here have shaped my commitment to excellence in education, and I am excited to contribute to the growth and success of our students and staff in my own community,” she said.

Kushmaul, who lives in Springfield with her husband and Northeastern alum, Trevor, and their two boys, has been with the Springfield City School District since 2012, where she began her career as a Title Tutor at Snowhill Elementary School, then worked as a seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher at Hayward Middle School for nine years, and has been serving as an instructional coach at Kenwood Elementary School since 2020.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle School Childhood Education, a Master of Education degree in Middle School Childhood Education from Wright State University and her principal licensure from Wittenberg University.