Northeastern schools names new assistant principal at Kenton Ridge

News
By
1 minute ago
X

The Northeastern Local School District has named Aubree Kushmaul as the assistant principal at Kenton Ridge PK-12 campus.

Kushmaul was approved by the school board last week and will join the district for the 2024-25 school year.

“We are excited to add Aubree as assistant principal at Kenton Ridge PK-12 this upcoming school year,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “Her passion for education, coupled with her deep roots in our community, make her the ideal candidate for this important role. We look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly have on our students, staff and families.”

ExploreChampion City Food Truck Rallies to return with Burger Fest

Kushmaul has a “deep connection” to the district as she attended Rolling Hills Elementary School, South Vienna and Northeastern High School. She said she’s “deeply honored” to return to the district in this new position.

“My experiences as a student here have shaped my commitment to excellence in education, and I am excited to contribute to the growth and success of our students and staff in my own community,” she said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Restored Dayton Arcade is home to The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade

Kushmaul, who lives in Springfield with her husband and Northeastern alum, Trevor, and their two boys, has been with the Springfield City School District since 2012, where she began her career as a Title Tutor at Snowhill Elementary School, then worked as a seventh-grade English Language Arts teacher at Hayward Middle School for nine years, and has been serving as an instructional coach at Kenwood Elementary School since 2020.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle School Childhood Education, a Master of Education degree in Middle School Childhood Education from Wright State University and her principal licensure from Wittenberg University.

In Other News
1
Cleveland Cliffs gets part of $6 billion funding to slash emissions in...
2
Champion City Food Truck Rallies to return with Burger Fest
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
15 people apply for superintendent position at Northwestern schools

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top