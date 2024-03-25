PHOTOS: Restored Dayton Arcade is home to The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade

The restored Dayton Arcade’s anchor tenant is The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade, which is a partnership between the Entrepreneurs’ Center and the University of Dayton.
PNC is sponsor of The Hub Powered by PNC Bank at the Arcade, located in downtown Dayton.
The Hub houses the Entrepreneurs’ Center; UD’s L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurship; the satellite office of the Greater West Dayton Incubator, which UD launched in 2021; several other UD programs; and a PNC office.
