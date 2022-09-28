Northeastern homecoming court announced; parade Thursday

The Northeastern High School homecoming court has been named. On the court is Grace Chadwell, Hailey Neer, Emma Stamper, Cali Gilbert, Reese Donaldson, Joslin Mefford Shelby Hastings, Luke Mefford, Brock Hatfield, Brady Gillam, Hunter Albright, Adam Laughbaum, Grant Goodfellow and Kippy Hall.
The first Northeastern High School Homecoming Parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the United Church of South Vienna and will travel down Main Street, finishing in the parking lot of the New Northeastern PK-12 Campus.
