News-Sun earns 4 state journalism awards

The Springfield News-Sun won three first-place awards and one second-place honor in the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists Awards announced Monday.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Ohio SPJ for the work our journalists do covering the Springfield community,” News-Sun Editor Ben McLaughlin said. “Also significant is the variety of work we are receiving awards for — from breaking news to public service to Ohio’s best photographer and best reporter.”

The News-Sun placed first in Best Deadline Reporting for its digital and print coverage of the shooting death of Matthew Yates, a Clark County sheriff’s deputy responding to a shooting call on July 24, 2022.

The initial coverage included reporting by Sydney Dawes, Hasan Karim and Eileen McClory, plus photos and videos from Bill Lackey and Marshall Gorby.

The judge’s comment said: “Strong reporting complemented by quality photos and video rounds out the winning breaking news entry from the Springfield News-Sun.”

Lackey earned the Best Photographer in Ohio award for the third time in his career. He has been with the News-Sun for 23 years.

“Easy first-place decision,” the judge wrote. “Six totally different photos in six different situations, all of them solid. And the first two show the hardest thing to capture: humor. All together they show a great kaleidoscope of life.”

McLaughlin said Lackey shows many sides of life in Clark County, capturing images from breaking news, features and sports.

Dawes, who is now with the News-Sun’s sister paper, the Dayton Daily News, received recognition as Best Reporter in Ohio for her body of work in Springfield.

“Sydney Dawes’ portfolio combines an impressive breadth of coverage with strong storytelling,” the judge wrote.

Dawes also placed second in the Best Public Service/Social Issues Reporting category for her work covering the homelessness crisis in Springfield, including stories about the multi-agency search for a solution, the tent city removal, and the effort to buy a hotel to use as shelter.

Competing against newspapers in the under 60,000 circulation category, the awards are for 2022 coverage.