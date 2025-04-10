New Springfield zoning code tweaks housing, business rules, will get vote in May

Springfield’s current code — last updated in 2001 — came from a common code that was adopted in several Ohio communities, and over time it has been continuously amended and become “burdensome to administer,” said Kinskey, who led the city of Dayton’s planning department for six years until last spring.

“The point here is that this was written comprehensively and at one time for the needs of Springfield, and this is not a code you can just pick up and copy, paste the name and put it somewhere else,” Kinskey said. “This is uniquely Springfield regulations and represents the character of the community.”

The new code will be presented as a first reading ordinance later this month, with a vote expected at a second reading in May.

In last fall’s Springfield city survey, “enforcement of city codes and ordinances” was the fourth-most important item that residents listed, the the thing they were second-least satisfied with. Among development possibilities residents overwhelmingly said neighborhood revitalization was most important, but several others mentioned affordability and availability of housing options.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The city consulted with ZoneCo on the new code and with Urban Fast Forward and Cincinnati Urban Design and Architecture Studio (CUDA) for public engagement.

“I also want to emphasize that this is a living document; we don’t intend to wait another 20 years to rewrite or update this code,” Steve Thompson, Springfield community development deputy director, said. “Instead, we plan to regularly evaluate how this code is working, identify what could be improved and bring those proposed amendments to commission on a regular basis.”

The city and consultants presented the final draft of the code to the public in February, highlighting expansions to typologies of housing that would enable the development of more affordable housing, which they acknowledged has been a major piece of feedback. The proposed code also aims to encourage development of vacant lots and allow for more mixed-use spaces.

Kinskey said the new code makes it easier for city staff to review parts of the development process that previously had gone to boards or commissions and were “almost always approved.”

Mayor Rob Rue questioned how the code would affect development standards in areas like Bechtle Avenue, which has a lot of chain businesses like Marshall’s, Panera Bread and PetSmart.

Under the new code, businesses would have more cross-access drives and shared parking, Thompson said.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Various businesses, there’s one way in, one way out,” Thompson said. “It’s very difficult to turn left. The more we can encourage those cross-access drives, the better, and that’s something we try to address in this code.”

Overall, the code aims to be easy to understand and able to answer many basic questions users may have.

If adopted, the city will hold multiple trainings for different staff that work with the code, and visit these departments on a regular basis, Thompson said.

Proposed amendments would likely go in front of the city commission annually, Thompson said.

“Ideally I would like to look at it annually and just get in that routine and pattern of, ‘OK, it’s spring, zoning is going to be coming forward with some amendments,‘” Thompson said. “The more we make it a regular occurrence, the more comfortable it will be when we do introduce new parts of the code or any changes.”