New owner and a new name for Springfield burial vault business

The company was originally established in the 1920s and incorporated in 1939, manufacturing concrete and metal burial vaults and various other concrete products. As of now, the company is known for its burial vaults, splash pads, signs, parking blocks and more.

The burial vault business was purchased 9 months ago by Hinkle and his wife Brenda, after the original owners retired.

Hinkle talked about the purpose of the rebrand.

“With the burial vault business being in Springfield, we felt we had a commitment to the community and our employees who are natives to the community as well,” he said.

With the company being around for more than 100 years, Hinkle thought the new name made perfect sense.

Hinkle, who had previous experience in both the manufacturing and the cement business, said he knew what the burial vault company needed and how to help the clientele.

“This for me felt like a calling and an open opportunity to help those that need it,” he said.

The burial vault business will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays upon request.

Hinkle wants those to know that the business is there to help.

“Families must know that we’re here for them just as we hope to provide the highest quality of service to those who need it,” he said.