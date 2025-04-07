New Carlisle voters will decide whether income tax levy for police costs expires

A renewal levy, when approved by voters, keeps an existing tax at the same rate, but extends it for a longer period of time (in this case, five more years). This 0.5% income tax, if approved, would continue to cost a resident with $50,000 of annual taxable income $250 each year.

The number of police calls for service in New Carlisle increased dramatically from 2021 to 2023, before slightly declining in 2024, according to city officials. The call-for-service numbers were 1,831 in 2021, 2,107 in 2022, 3,854 in 2023, and 3,599 in 2024.

Kitko said he’s hopeful the levy will pass, since residents have renewed it in the past. If the levy passes, there’s a potential to add a sixth deputy, Kitko said, which has “been on their back burner to look at.”

“As the stats change, we will look at, is that what’s needed? Is adding a sixth deputy going to correct these issues or not?” he said.

Finances, police issues

Police expenditures for the city have been flat to down the past few years — $562,000 in 2022, $541,000 in 2023, and $550,000 in 2024 — while revenues have increased significantly, from $671,000 in 2022 to $722,000 in 2023, to $741,000 in 2024, according to city officials. That puts the city at a $100K to $200K cushion each year.

City finances across all departments have been safely in the black the past few years.

2022: $7.52 million revenue, $6.03 million spending, for $1.5 million cushion.

2023: $7.85M revenue, $7.26M spending, for $600,000 cushion.

2024: $8.83M revenue, $7.59M spending, for $1.2 million cushion.

Sheriff’s deputies, which cost an average about $100,000 per deputy in total, respond to several types of calls such as criminal arrests, warrants, traffic stops, assists and business checks.

“All the deputies are compassionate and like working here because, since we’re small, they’re able to build some rapport with citizens and business owners, and that allows citizens, business owners not to hesitate to call and that when they can show up, they do,” Kitko said.

Explore New Carlisle council to appoint new city manager at Monday meeting

However, Kitko said one of the challenges is trying to get citizen confidence and being able to communicate with residents to build their trust.

Kitko added they are working to do more community policing where they go out and speak to citizens and meet business people. There’s an upcoming sheriff and council meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at Bow and Arrow, 127 S. Main St.

Pro and con opinions

Kathy Wright, a resident and council member who is voting for the levy, said this tax has been the “saving grace” of the town.

“Our deputies are a valuable addition to the citizens and our schools. They are a valuable support to our fire and medic squads. Most deputies are known to the citizens and have a good reputation around town,” she said.

Resident Jesse Gwin is against the income tax levy because he feels the money should come from property tax.

“I understand that the city has to have funding in order to have some type of law enforcement to protect our citizens and property of New Carlisle. However, I believe the city should have a levy for funding the police that is a levy of its own and most likely would get funding off property taxes,” he said.

Gwin said his biggest issue is the city doesn’t do any reciprocity if you pay income tax in another city. For example, if you live in New Carlisle but work in Springfield, you pay tax for both cities.

“At tax time, the city of New Carlisle will not give you credit for what you paid in the city you worked in, so what happens is you have to pay taxes on your income twice now,” he said. “That is more money the residents of this city have to shell out, which may not be a big deal to some people, however it could mean that one less meal for a family due to the state of our economy.”

The police income tax levy is due to expire this summer. Wright said if the levy doesn’t pass, the city could pay for another six months, but it would “sadly hurt the bottom line.”

Tax levy facts

This tax levy was first passed on May 5, 2015, then renewed for the first time on Nov. 5, 2019. City officials said if the levy is rejected May 6, they would be able to still fund police services at least until the end of this year, but after that point, they would have to draw from the general fund, which is used for other expenses.

If the tax levy doesn’t pass in May, Kitko said a potential sixth deputy would not happen and city leaders would put the levy back on the November ballot.

This tax levy almost didn’t make the May ballot, as it was not certified in February by the Clark County Board of Elections. New Carlisle appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the city and ordered the elections board to place the renewal on ballot.