New Carlisle couple serves chicken, community

Their support also has extended to other businesses. They helped to create the Western Clark County Business Association, now known as the Gateway Business Group, as well as the Champion City Contacts chapter of Business Network International. The organizations have given local businesses the opportunity to network, build relationships and gather over local topics of interest, Scott Griffith said.

The Griffiths, who have been married for 44 years, have been longtime members of the local business community. Scott Griffith’s father in 1971 moved his family from Lima to Vandalia – settling next door to Kim’s family – after being offered a job as general manager at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. Soon he purchased his own locations.

Scott and Kim took the reins in 1992, when Scott’s father retired, and they themselves owned seven restaurants at their retirement in June: Three in Springfield and one each in New Carlisle, Piqua, Sidney and Bellefontaine.

“Our efforts in the restaurant business are at the core of who we are as people,” Scott Griffith said. “We enjoy serving others.”

The Griffiths plan to continue their charitable giving in addition to their involvement in local organizations. Earlier this year they were involved in the Stronger Together charity event that raised more than $40,000 apiece for the New Carlisle Rotary Club, the Barrett Strong Foundation and Tecumseh Strong.

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt initiated the Luminaries program in 2018 to celebrate residents who are making a difference in their everyday lives. Patty Gentry Young also was recognized this year as a Luminary for her efforts to raise cancer awareness among minorities.

Flax Wilt pointed to the Griffiths’ deep involvement both within New Carlisle and throughout Clark County.

“They’re just the kind of people you look up to because they do what they say they’re going to do, and they’re humble about it,” she said.