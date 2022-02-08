New biophysics lab at Cedarville to help with nanomedicines research

Cedarville University’s new biophysics lab will soon help with nanomedicines research.
Mohan Pereira, assistant professor of physics, wanted students to be able to conduct research that would qualify them for graduate programs, so he set up a biophysics lab that will eventually help nanomedicines research, according to a release from the university.
“Nanoscience is the study of matter at the scale of one billionth of a meter, or at a smaller scale than any known bacteria. Using nanoscience research to develop new products is the field of nanotechnology, of which nanomedicines is the medical branch,” the release stated.
This is the beginning phase of the lab, which is equipped with several research-grade characterization instruments such as a high-precision density meter, refractometer, viscometer, microelectrode pH meters and teaching-level spectrofluorometer.
Pereira said nanomedicine comes from the basic level subfield of biophysics, which applies theories and methods of physics to study biology. He said nanomedicine developments have been instrumental in recent years, including as a surgeon’s ability to now identify cancerous tumors as they glow in ultraviolet light after being injected with nanoparticles of the salt cadmium selenide.
“Through this lab, Cedarville students will be able to graduate with good research experience and an internal resume, allowing them to compete with other students for graduate school spots,” he said.
The new lab will offer hands-on experiences to explore concepts Pereira teaches in upper-level physics courses, enhance classroom learning and provide students the opportunity to become well-rounded in interdisciplinary application research topics that are in high demand, the release stated.
“The Lord has given me a unique set of skills and talents, and I want to be a good steward of them,” he said. “I’m glad I can make a very small-scale contribution to biophysics and the society through my research.”
About the Author