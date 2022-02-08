New biophysics lab at Cedarville to help with nanomedicines research

Mohan Pereira, assistant professor of physics, wanted students to be able to conduct research that would qualify them for graduate programs, so he set up a biophysics lab that will eventually help nanomedicines research, according to a release from the university.

“Nanoscience is the study of matter at the scale of one billionth of a meter, or at a smaller scale than any known bacteria. Using nanoscience research to develop new products is the field of nanotechnology, of which nanomedicines is the medical branch,” the release stated.