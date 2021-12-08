Navistar workers to vote on tentative contract extension agreement

The proposed agreement will impact other affiliated UAW locals associated with Navistar and referred in the extension agreement as the “union.” The extension will push the duration of the contract to October, 2026. It was set to expire in 2024, according to a copy of extension agreement.

The agreement went over several areas such as job security; signing bonuses, wages, lump sums and wage progression tables. As part of the agreement, employees will get a 4% pay raise on Oct. 7, 2024.

The deal, if approved, will also include health and welfare benefits, including that all weekly employee premium contributions and other related benefits would remain unchanged for the duration of the extension agreement.

However, due to Navistar no longer being a publicly traded company, there will be lump sum payments in lieu of profit sharing.

The agreement also talked about several other things such as holidays, vacation periods, benefit continuation for laid off employees as well as those who are not eligible for disability benefits.

This news organization did reach out to representatives of Navistar. However, they declined to comment until after the ratification vote in concluded today.