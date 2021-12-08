springfield-news-sun logo
Navistar workers to vote on tentative contract extension agreement

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

Navistar production workers and those in skilled trades at the Springfield facility will vote today on a tentative two-year contract extension agreement that will include signing bonuses and a 4% pay increase.

An informational meeting regarding the contract extension as well as voting will take place at Kuss Auditorium in downtown Springfield. Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. and will last until 6:30 p.m.

Two informational sessions will be held, including one at 11 a.m. for those working second or third shift at the plant, and another at 4:30 p.m. for those working first and or third shift.

ExploreNavistar to increase production in Springfield, bring back laid off workers

That information was provided via a bulletin from UAW Local 402, which represents assembly production workers as well as those in skilled trades at Navistar’s Springfield plant. The ratification vote in Springfield will focus on those union members as the tentative agreement will extend the union contract with the company to 2026.

Additional details regarding the ratification vote was not provided to this news organization, as UAW Local 402 president Chris Blizard had not responded to a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed agreement will impact other affiliated UAW locals associated with Navistar and referred in the extension agreement as the “union.” The extension will push the duration of the contract to October, 2026. It was set to expire in 2024, according to a copy of extension agreement.

The agreement went over several areas such as job security; signing bonuses, wages, lump sums and wage progression tables. As part of the agreement, employees will get a 4% pay raise on Oct. 7, 2024.

ExploreFederal mask extension for public transportation includes Springfield

The deal, if approved, will also include health and welfare benefits, including that all weekly employee premium contributions and other related benefits would remain unchanged for the duration of the extension agreement.

However, due to Navistar no longer being a publicly traded company, there will be lump sum payments in lieu of profit sharing.

The agreement also talked about several other things such as holidays, vacation periods, benefit continuation for laid off employees as well as those who are not eligible for disability benefits.

This news organization did reach out to representatives of Navistar. However, they declined to comment until after the ratification vote in concluded today.

About the Author

ajc.com

Hasan Karim
Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

