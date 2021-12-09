springfield-news-sun logo
X

Navistar tentative contract extension agreement ratified in Springfield

Local union members at Navistar were asked to vote on a tentative contract extension agreement on Wednesday.
Caption
Local union members at Navistar were asked to vote on a tentative contract extension agreement on Wednesday.

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

Navistar production workers and those in skilled trades at the Springfield facility voted to ratify a tentative two-year contract extension agreement that will include signing bonuses and a 4% pay increase.

UAW Local 402, which represents those workers, held a ratification vote on Wednesday and it passed by 59% of the vote.

Explorehttps://www.springfieldnewssun.com/news/new-springfield-grocery-serving-residents-in-former-food-desert-opens-its-doors/55QU7QOALBC73PERDALKYSPKPA/

The proposed agreement will impact other affiliated UAW locals associated with Navistar and those entities were referred in the extension agreement as the “union.” The extension will push the duration of the contract to October 2026. It was set to expire in 2024, according to a copy of extension agreement.

Under the extension agreement, all employees who are on active or laid off status on the date that the agreement is ratified will receive a lump sum payment of $5,000 per employee.

ExploreSpringfield police offer safety tips to keep public safe this season

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
New grocery now serving Springfield residents in former food desert
3
Christmas with the Celts part of Showtime! Series
4
Clark State criminal justice students team up with local law...
5
Springfield police offer safety tips to keep public safe this season

About the Author

ajc.com

Hasan Karim
Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top