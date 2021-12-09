Navistar tentative contract extension agreement ratified in Springfield

Navistar production workers and those in skilled trades at the Springfield facility voted to ratify a tentative two-year contract extension agreement that will include signing bonuses and a 4% pay increase.
UAW Local 402, which represents those workers, held a ratification vote on Wednesday and it passed by 59% of the vote.
The proposed agreement will impact other affiliated UAW locals associated with Navistar and those entities were referred in the extension agreement as the “union.” The extension will push the duration of the contract to October 2026. It was set to expire in 2024, according to a copy of extension agreement.
Under the extension agreement, all employees who are on active or laid off status on the date that the agreement is ratified will receive a lump sum payment of $5,000 per employee.
