National Wreaths Across America Day expanding in Springfield

Last year’s ceremony expanded, and this year will see the biggest event yet, starting with the Burying Ground being more accessible following a renovation project earlier this year.

“The mission of the DAR is to honor veterans and serves two of our pillars,” said Lagonda Chapter member Pat Nowicki. “We want people to realize the sacrifices made by our current military, past military and their families too.”

This ceremony will include the theme of placing wreaths on the eight Revolutionary War soldiers’ graves including Springfield founder James Demint, as well as eight wreaths honoring each U.S. military branch and Demint’s wife, a military spouse.

Lagonda Chapter contributed financially to the Burying Ground restoration. The DAR was responsible for keeping up the cemetery in the 1920s, according to Nowicki.

“It feels awesome and we’re honored to be a part of this,” Nowicki said of being the first event at the Burying Ground since the renovation.

Several people purchased wreaths to contribute this year’s event. Members of a Marine unit will do a 21-gun salute during the ceremony.

“People are excited. We’ve been getting comments on Facebook, and I’ve had a lot of people asking me about it,” said Sonya Ryhal of the Lagonda Chapter. “It’s one of the wonderful things about this community, and this is a contribution to its revitalization.”

The DAR also supports other activities in the area and looking for new members. For more information, go to lagondachapterdar.org/.

Newer ceremony expands

Betsy Van Hoose started another Wreaths Across America event in Springfield in 2021 after being inspired by another city’s ceremony. Saturday’s second event will see 750 wreaths laid on the graves of Saint Bernard’s veterans; wreaths were donated by several interested people.

This year, her efforts will also expand to include another location, Newcomers Cemetery 2055 Mechanicsburg Rd., where an additional 141 wreaths will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Van Hoose, whose family has a history of military service, didn’t anticipate such large numbers at the initial event and has worked to create an upgraded event on Saturday.

The ceremony will be in the cemetery chapel and auxiliary speakers have been added for an overflow crowd. There will also be volunteers in each section for the wreath laying, and guests will include members of Springfield’s Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 620.

Guest Al Bailey of Honor Flight will do a reading of the Purple Heart story in recognition of its 240th anniversary. Those attending can park at the Springfield Country Club’s lower parking lot across the street from Saint Bernard’s.

While seeking contributions for wreaths from the local Disabled American Veterans group, Van Hoose learned of the Newcomers Cemetery and the many veterans interred there and decided to add it.

Sunday’s event will not include any special services, just the wreath laying. The public is invited to that as well.

The response to these has made Van Hoose ponder other possibilities to honor local veterans and learn their stories.

“It pushes you to want to do more, not just that one day,” she said. “We need to teach our younger generations of the cost of our freedom and those who fought for it.”

For more information on the Saint Bernard or Newcomers Cemetery events, contact Van Hoose at eeaton@woh.rr.com.

Urbana will also do a ceremony at Oak Dale Cemetery, 319 Patrick Ave., at noon on Saturday.