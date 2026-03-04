Wrexham to play Liverpool at Yankee Stadium as part of summer tour

Its surge up the English soccer pyramid, documented in the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” TV series, began in 2022 with promotion from the non-league fifth division.

Wrexham is currently in sixth place in the Championship with 11 games remaining in the season. The top-two finishers secure automatic promotion to the Premier League and the teams that finish third to sixth will qualify for the end-of-season playoffs for the one extra promotion spot.

Wrexham's three-match tour, announced on Wednesday, begins July 25 against Leeds at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Liverpool game is July 29. The team then faces Sunderland on Aug. 2 at Subaru Park near Philadelphia.

