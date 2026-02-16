Winter Olympics recap: Heartbreak in slalom and Eileen Gu tries to defend big air gold

McGrath's moment alone in the forest

The men's slalom race had a finish like no other.

Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath was leading the race and skiing last on the second run but straddled a gate and was out. He stopped, threw his ski poles over a fence and then started walking through deep snow to the forest for some time alone.

The dramatic finish overshadowed Loic Meillard of Switzerland winning gold, and an earlier fall for giant slalom winner and South American history maker Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

It's been an especially tough Olympics for McGrath, whose grandfather died on the day of the opening ceremony. McGrath was racing with an armband as a tribute.

Eileen Gu's quest in big air

The freestyle star who skis for China is going for her second medal of these Olympics as she aims to win the big air event for the second Games in a row.

Gu was second in qualifying and will be up against Mathilde Gremaud, who beat her to the gold medal in slopestyle. Gu is also competing in the halfpipe later in the Milan Cortina Games.

More Dutch gold

Xandra Velzeboer won her second gold medal of the Olympics in the women's 1,000-meter short track speedskating to match her Dutch teammate Jens van ’t Wout with two gold medals for the games.

Italy's Arianna Fontana was chasing what would have been her 14th career Olympic medal but placed fourth.

Still to come

The U.S. is unbeaten in women's hockey and is playing Sweden to reach the gold-medal game at a fifth consecutive Olympics. Canada plays Switzerland later.

The figure skating pairs event heads for its decider in the free skate, with Germany's Minerva Hase and Nikita Volodin leading after the short program. Medals are also on offer in women's monobob and the men's super team ski jumping.

