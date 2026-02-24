White scores 23 as No. 14 Kansas rebounds with 69-56 win over No. 5 Houston

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Tre White scored a season-high 23 points and No. 14 Kansas bounced back from a surprising defeat with a 69-56 victory over No. 5 Houston on Monday night.
Freshman star Darryn Peterson added 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting in 30 minutes for the Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12), who fell six spots in this week's AP Top 25 following an 84-68 loss at home Saturday to unranked Cincinnati.
Bryson Tiller had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Kansas, which handed the scuffling Cougars (23-5, 11-4) their third consecutive defeat — all against top-15 opponents.
Houston hadn't dropped three straight games since 2017.
