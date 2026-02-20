Warriors' Stephen Curry to be re-evaluated in 10 days after 2nd MRI on knee

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first quarter of an NBA game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Sports
1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry had a second MRI on his troublesome right knee that revealed no structural damage, although the two-time NBA MVP is expected to miss at least another five games before being re-evaluated.

The 37-year-old guard last played Jan. 30. He has been diagnosed with patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising, otherwise referred to as runner’s knee.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

“It’s just lingering soreness,” Kerr said Thursday before a game against Boston. “We were hoping, obviously, that he’d be ready for tonight after getting the All-Star break but wasn’t the case. He just needs more time.”

