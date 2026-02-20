Warriors' Stephen Curry to be re-evaluated in 10 days after 2nd MRI on knee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry had a second MRI on his troublesome right knee that revealed no structural damage, although the two-time NBA MVP is expected to miss at least another five games before being re-evaluated.
The 37-year-old guard last played Jan. 30. He has been diagnosed with patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising, otherwise referred to as runner’s knee.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
“It’s just lingering soreness,” Kerr said Thursday before a game against Boston. “We were hoping, obviously, that he’d be ready for tonight after getting the All-Star break but wasn’t the case. He just needs more time.”
