US captures a record 11th gold medal at the Winter Olympics

The medal lifted the U.S. to 30 overall for the Olympics. That's second to Norway, which a day earlier won its 17th gold medal to set a Winter Games record.

There are 38 more medal events on the program this year than there were in 2002.

This marks a repeat for Lillis, who teamed with Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld four years ago to win at the Beijing Games.

Here are some looks and links to the rest of the 11 U.S. gold-medal winners:

Alex Ferreira, freeskiing

Halfpipe skier rounds out his Olympic collection -- gold, silver, bronze. Back home, he’ll keep going with streamer “Hotdog Hans” where he dressed up like an 80-something ski sensation.

Breezy Johnson, Alpine

Her long journey included a knee injury four years ago on the same mountain where she won the gold.

Elizabeth Lemley, moguls

Nicknamed “Lizard,” she joins a long line of great U.S. moguls skiers, including 2010 champion Hannah Kearney and her teammate, Jaelin Kauf, who now has three silver medals.

Alysa Liu, figure skating

The 20-year-old stepped away after the Beijing Games, rediscovered her love for figure skating and happily claims the title.

Elena Myers Taylor, bobsled

At her sixth Olympics, she finally broke through, becoming the oldest Winter Olympian to win gold at age 41.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine