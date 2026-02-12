Trump's FTC chairman chides Apple boss Tim Cook for content of Apple news feed

There was no immediate reply by Apple on Thursday to a request for comment.

Ferguson was responding to a report by the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog. The report said that none of 620 top stories featured in the curated news app during January came from a conservative media source.

Instead, a majority of its stories came from “leftist" outlets like The Associated Press, NBC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, the report said. The MRC said right-leaning news sources that were missing include Fox News, the New York Post, the Daily Wire and Breitbart News.

Cook proved not immune to criticism from President Donald Trump's administration despite his attendance at Trump's second term inauguration last year.