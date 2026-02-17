Tony Clark intends to resign as MLB players' union head, AP source says, as possible cap fight looms

Clark’s decision took place during an investigation by the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, New York, into One Team Partners, a licensing company founded by the union, the NFL Players Association and RedBird Capital Partners in 2019.

The decision was made ahead of an expected start of collective bargaining in April for an agreement to replace the five-year labor contract that expires Dec. 1. Management appears on track to propose a salary cap, which possibly could lead to a work stoppage that causes regular-season games to be canceled for the first time since 1995.

The union on Monday canceled Tuesday’s start of the staff’s annual tour of the 30 spring training camps, which was to have begun with the Cleveland Guardians in the morning and and the Chicago White Sox in the afternoon.

Clark, 53, is a former All-Star first baseman who became the first player to head the union.

He played from 1995-2009, becoming a union leader shortly after going to his first executive board meeting in 1999.

Clark was hired as the union's director of player relations in 2010 and was promoted to deputy executive director in July 2013, when union head Michael Weiner's health declined because of a brain tumor. Weiner died that November and Clark was elevated to executive director, following Marvin Miller, Kenneth Moffett, Donald Fehr and Wiener as union head.

Clark led players through negotiations that led to an agreement in December 2016, about 3 1/2 hours before the prior deal was set to expire, and another in March 2022 after a 99-day lockout.

Deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is set to be the primary negotiator in the upcoming labor talks. After Clark and Rick Shapiro led the 2016 negotiations, Meyer was hired in August 2018 as senior director of collective bargaining and legal and was promoted to his current role in July 2022.

Meyer spent 30 years at Weil, Gotshal & Manges before joining the NHL Players Association in 2016 as senior director of collective bargaining, policy and legal.

OneTeam says it has since added, among others, the players' associations of the WNBA, MLS, NWSL and the U.S. women's soccer national team. RedBird sold its stake in 2019 to HPS Investment Partners, Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb