Breaking: Springfield Police: No risk after second round of bomb threats

Super Bowl averages 124.9M viewers in US, Bad Bunny's halftime 128.2 million, both short of records

Seattle's Super Bowl victory over New England on Sunday night didn't break viewership records
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hold the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hold the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Sports
By JOE REEDY – AP Sports Writer
22 minutes ago
X

Sunday night’s Super Bowl and Bad Bunny fell short of setting records for most watched U.S. broadcast and halftime show.

Seattle's 29-13 victory over New England averaged 124.9 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, according to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel rating system.

That fell short of the 127.7 million U.S. viewers that tuned in for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

Bad Bunny's halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. Eastern. That would make it the fourth-most watched halftime behind Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million, 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million, 1993) and Usher (129.3 million, 2024).

Full global viewership for the halftime show is expected to be available early next week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Springfield Police: No risk after second round of bomb threats
2
Hamilton, Springfield selected for Ohio’s drone responder pilot
3
Clark State closes main campus in Springfield after bomb threat
4
Gov. DeWine announces free children’s eyesight program
5
TPS Haiti: DHS claims no specific plans to mobilize ICE in Springfield...