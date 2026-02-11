Super Bowl averages 124.9M viewers in US, Bad Bunny's halftime 128.2 million, both short of records

That fell short of the 127.7 million U.S. viewers that tuned in for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

Bad Bunny's halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. Eastern. That would make it the fourth-most watched halftime behind Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million, 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million, 1993) and Usher (129.3 million, 2024).

Full global viewership for the halftime show is expected to be available early next week.

