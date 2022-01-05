Stay aware of the warning signs for frostbite, hypothermia

Those who need to warm up after spending time in extreme cold are encouraged to place their hands in their armpits, snuggle with a warm companion, enjoy warm drinks and don warm clothes. Those who believe they may have frostbite are encouraged to get indoors, soak in a warm, but not hot, bath and wrap their face and ears in a moist, warm towel. Hot stoves and heaters, heating pads and a hot water bottle should be avoided, as skin may burn before feeling returns.

Frostbitten skin will become warm and swollen and feel as though it’s on fire. Blisters may develop, but popping them can cause scarring, according to the National Weather Service. If skin is blue or gray, very swollen, blistered or feels hard and numb, go to the hospital immediately.