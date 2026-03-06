Retail sales fall modestly in January as American consumers pull back on spending

Sales at health and personal health stores were among the worst performers, falling 3% from December. Gas stations saw declines in receipts of 2.9% and sales at clothing stores fell 1.7% from December.

Among the categories that saw gains were home furnishings and building materials, which includes landscape and gardening supplies. Sales at furniture and home furnishing stores rose 0.7%, while building materials sales rose 0.6%.

Compared with a year earlier, sales in January were up 3.2%.