Raven Johnson's 22 points lift No. 3 South Carolina past No. 6 LSU 83-77 in SEC Tournament semis

South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley had 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting and Jada Richard added 17 for LSU (27-5), which lost to the Gamecocks for the second time this season.

In what essentially amounted to another home game for the Gamecocks at the packed 15,000-seat Bon Secours Wellness Arena, it was LSU that looked at home early.

Fulwiley, who had just six points on 1-of-8 shooting against South Carolina in the first meeting, erupted for 15 in the first half to give LSU a 40-36 lead at the break.

But the poised Gamecocks opened the third quarter on a 10-2 run to regain the lead. It looked for a moment like things might get away, but LSU came storming back as Fulwiley drilled a pull-up 3 to tie the game with 7 minutes remaining.

Edwards took over from there.

She hit a jumper in the lane with 6:41 left to give the Gamecocks the lead for good and scored six of South Carolina's points during a pivotal 8-3 run.

With the Gamecocks leading by five with 45 seconds left, LSU inexplicably elected not to foul and allowed 30 seconds to run off before Madina Okot scored on a spinning layup with 15 seconds left to beat the shot clock and seal the win.

Up next

LSU: Awaits NCAA Tournament seeding.

South Carolina: Will play for the SEC Tournament championship.

