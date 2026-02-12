Race day arrives for Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych, who says he'll use banned helmet

It's the biggest question in sliding at the Milan Cortina Games.

Heraskevych plans to wear his banned helmet — a tribute to Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed during the war with Russia — in the race, despite the International Olympic Committee saying it violates its rules on political statements and isn't appropriate for competition.

If Heraskevych races with the helmet, he risks sanctions that could go as far as disqualification from the Olympics. And that would put the IOC in a difficult spot, because kicking an athlete out of the Games for paying tribute to those killed in a war would draw tons of criticism.

The IOC has sided with Heraskevych before. When he displayed a “No war in Ukraine” sign after his fourth and final run at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the IOC said he was simply calling for peace and did not find him in violation of the Olympic charter.

“We want him to compete. We really, really want him to have his moment,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Wednesday. “That’s very, very important. We want all athletes to have their moment and that’s the point. We want all our athletes to have a fair and level playing field.”

The first two runs of the race are Thursday, with the final two runs on Friday night. Heraskevych is a legitimate medal hopeful, and he's evidently willing to risk his chance at a medal for his tribute to those he considers heroes.

