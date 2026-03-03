Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas contesting possible 80-game drug suspension, AP source says

Under MLB's drug agreement with the players' association, the appeals process for an initial positive test for a performance-enhancing substance takes place before a public announcement of discipline.

A 25-year-old who made his major league debut in 2023, Rojas was dropped from the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic roster, team general manager Nelson Cruz told reporters Monday.

Rojas hit .224 with one homer, 18 RBIs and 12 stolen bases for the Phillies last season. He was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 1 and didn't play for Philadelphia during the remainder of the season. Rojas is 1 for 11 for the Phillies during spring training.

He has a .252 career average with six homers, 73 RBIs and 51 stolen bases over 250 games.

