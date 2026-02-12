Orioles add veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt to improved rotation, AP source says

The Baltimore Orioles added Chris Bassitt to their improved rotation on Wednesday, agreeing to an $18.5 million, one-year contract with the right-hander, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The deal includes a $3 million signing bonus, and Bassitt can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses if he starts at least 27 games.