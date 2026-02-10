New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to visit hand specialist

“It is possible this will result in hamate surgery. If it does, that's a six-week recovery, which puts us right at opening day,” Stearns said. “So at this point, even if it does require surgery, we would remain optimistic that Francisco would be back for opening day.”

Lindor was left off Puerto Rico's roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic over insurance coverage.

Stearns also announced that Juan Soto is going to shift from right to left field. The change was finalized after discussions between the slugger and manager Carlos Mendoza.

Soto also is going to play left for the Dominican Republic in the WBC.

“Over the last month or so, as Mendy and Juan were talking about the season, Juan was working out in left field because he's going to play left field for the D.R. in the WBC,” Stearns said. "As they had their conversations, he felt really comfortable there.

“It made sense for us from a roster perspective, so we're going to go forward with it and everyone's on board with it.”

