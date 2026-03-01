Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ends in crash at St. Pete Grand Prix

The son of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher had nowhere to go as he drove his Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing into turn 4 and had two crashed cars directly in front of him. Robb received a 30-second penalty for avoidable contact and continued the race, while Ferruci and Schumacher got a car ride to the medical center.

“That's racing,” Schumacher said after exiting the check-up.

Power, on his 45th birthday, had a short debut race for Andretti Global when he brushed the wall on the 21st lap.

“I feel really bad for the guys, the car was really good,” Power said after a difficult weekend with his new team. The Austrailian has not driven in the series for anyone besides Roger Penske since 2009.

Power was replaced in the Penske lineup by David Malukas, who at 24 years old made his team debut for the most storied organization in the series.

Power spent a long time on his timing stand speaking with Ron Ruzewski, the team principal at Andretti, before putting on his helmet and safety gear and walking down pit road back to his garage. Andretti crew members repaired the car and he was able to return to the race 31 laps behind the leaders.

Schumacher — and Ferruci — were not as fortunate as their days ended with Robb's aggressive, early contact.

“I saw Santino lock up and I wasn't aware that there was another guy on the inside locking up a littler deeper than what's supposed to be, and that kind of chain-reactioned the whole scenario,” Schumacher said. “Unfortunately our real target was to finish the race and get all the laps that we wanted.”

The German said his debut weekend wasn't a wash because he was still able to learn over three days on the track. Schumacher indicated he won't dwell on the results and is already mentally preparing for next Saturday's oval debut at Phoenix Raceway.

“Looking ahead. Not looking back, trying to understand what we could have done better on our end, qualifying maybe being one of them,” said Schumacher, who started 21st in the 25-car field. “Like always, when you starting in the back, things end up being quite difficult but I think I made it extra difficult.

“I think as a team, we really needed that race to not have doubts going into the next event. But, hey, we've got 16 or 17 more races to go.”

Schumacher made the move away from F1 after three seasons without a ride. He drove for Haas in F1 and became a Mercedes reserve driver after losing that seat at the end of 2022.

He hasn’t made an F1 start since 2022 and instead competed in the World Endurance Championship. It led the 26-year-old German to give North American open wheel racing a try this season.

