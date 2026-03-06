Iran won't compete at Milan Cortina Paralympics as its only athlete can't travel safely to Italy

“Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022 Paralympian cannot travel safely to Italy,” the IPC said.

Khatibi was set to compete in two Para cross-country events beginning next week. He had been announced as Iran’s flagbearer but was not going to actually carry the flag — volunteers will be handed the task for all nations because not all flagbearers will be able to attend the ceremony for logistics and training issues.

The IPC said Iran's flag was removed from the nations' parade at the opening ceremony on Friday.

___

