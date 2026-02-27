Fintech company Block lays off 4,000 of its 10,000 staff, citing gains from AI

Dorsey's comments explicitly naming AI as a key driver behind the move were also posted on X, or Twitter, a company he co-founded.

Their assertion that the job cuts will add to Block's profitability and efficiency led investors to jump in and buy, analysts said.

Block’s shares gained 5% Thursday to $54.53, before it reported its earnings. They shot up to nearly $69 in after-hours trading. The mobile payments services provider reported its fourth quarter gross profit jumped 24% from a year earlier.

Layoffs by American companies remain at relatively healthy levels, but the job cuts at Block are the latest among thousands announced in recent months.

Apart from Block, a number of other high-profile companies have announced layoffs recently, including UPS, Amazon, Dow and the Washington Post.