My accidental career as a horse social media agent

The last thing on my list, if it was even on the list at all, was managing a social media star. But here we are.

I use the term “star” lightly because she has four legs, weighs 1,000 pounds and often has an attitude. She also lives in a barn full-time, and I am not referring to our daughter.

Late last fall, I recorded a video of my daughter’s trusty steed, Georgia Peach, eating a peppermint treat. The kicker? Said horse also “talks.” She knows when the treat container opens and, when asked if she wants one, nods her head vigorously.

Turns out, talking animals are a big hit on social media. The video exploded, and Georgia Peach became a star overnight.

My inbox was packed with comments, questions and, of course, criticism from the keyboard warriors. I adopted the title of “agent” and changed the page name on social media to Treats with Georgia Peach.

My kids (husband included) just rolled their eyes. That is, until the views and followers dramatically increased and companies began reaching out to collaborate. Then the kid consultants started chiming in:

“Mom! You need to do it this way…!”

“Include a song.”

“You can’t post like that…”

“Don’t be cringey.”

I was quick to remind them, “Who has over a million views and made 37 cents? That’s right, not you.”

To be honest, I have no idea what I am doing, but I will keep doing it because horses are not cheap, and that’s why I have not retired early. But now we have this side hustle, so maybe it’s within reach (just kidding).

Do I enjoy being outside in the cold? No. But will we make another video featuring Georgia Peach in a new floral winter horse blanket? Absolutely! The matching bell boots, too? Say no more. You want to see her crunch a carrot for 60 seconds? She’d be happy to.

While the diversity of equine videos keeps Georgia Peach in the spotlight and the companies interested, her friend across the hall, Moe, has also garnered a fan club because he smiles. Yes, you read that correctly, he smiles.

Give Moe a crunchy treat, and he can hardly contain his happiness. His upper lip curls, revealing a row of pearly whites just begging for a partnership with Crest White Strips. He also now bangs urgently on his stall gate like an upset toddler when he sees me coming, so his person has now deemed him “my problem.”

What’s one more kid… er, problem?

Am I having some fun with this? Admittedly, yes. At my age, though, it’s also kind of embarrassing, which means it may be embarrassing for my kids, too; thus, I will continue. Sorry, kids, not sorry.

Motherhood, Part II, is a recurring column in the News-Sun.