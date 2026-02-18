Music, movies and romance to fill weekend options in Springfield

Music Bingo

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Frosty’s Good Food and Spirits, 2369 Upper Valley Pike

Description: Music bingo is back with a 50/50 queen of hearts raffle. Food and drinks will be available.

Rose City Riot concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Rose City Riot will play favorite tunes with a folk flare.

Tim Gebard & The Hitmen concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Enjoy roots, Americana and indie rock with Tim Gebard & The Hitmen’s Roots Rhythm American Music Revue. The Electric Beige will also perform. Admission is $10.

JJ Grey & Mofro concert

When: 8 p.m.

Location: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A night of funk, blues and Southern storytelling with JJ Grey & Mofro will fill the Kuss Auditorium. Tickets cost $38-68.

4NRS Journey concert

When: 8 p.m.

Location: Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

Description: 4NRS Journey will perform an arena rock tribute to two of the great bands of the 1970s and ‘80s, Foreigner and Journey. The band will play the biggest hits from each group. Tickets cost $37, $47.35 and $57.50.

Saturday, Feb. 21

Valentine Wedding Show

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Bushnell Event Center, 12 E. Main St.

Description: Several vendors, including photographers, florists, caterers, DJs and more will be available at this wedding-themed show. There will be live entertainment and food and drink samples will be among the offerings. Tickets are free with Eventbrite enrollment or $5 at the door.

“Romeo and Juliet”

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Location: The Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St.

Description: Showtime Performing Arts will present the timeless tale of “Romeo and Juliet.” This will be a modernized version with audience participation and fresh touches. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Ohio Goes to the Movies

When: 6 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A special celebration of movies made by, produced by or starring Springfield actors, including Jonathan Winters, Lillian Gish and John Legend, will include exhibits, short films, TV clips and Academy Award-nominated feature “La La Land,” starring Legend. The event is free, but tickets are limited and required to attend. Get tickets at springfieldstatetheater.com.

Open Mic Night

When: 6 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Performers will include Jessica O’Neill, Donavon Tolle, Matt Chonko, Eric Mundey and Brothers Pennington.

Mighty Mystic reggae concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Reggae performer Mighty Mystic will add hip-hop and rock for a unique sound as he performs a Bob Marley birthday celebration concert.

Marsha Brady Band concert

When: 8 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: The Marsha Brady Band, a high-energy dance band from Cincinnati, will perform. Cover is $5.

‘80s Party

When: 8 p.m.

Location: Crazy Horse Saloon, 4122 Laybourne Road

Description: Wear an ‘80s outfit and participate in line dancing and karaoke as part of the ‘80s party at the Crazy Horse Saloon. The best-dressed patron will win a gift card.