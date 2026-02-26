Music, art and magic take over Springfield this weekend

“Disney’s Frozen JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Ridgewood School, 2420 Saint Paris Pike

Description: Ridgewood School will present “Disney’s Frozen JR.” Tickets are free, but all attendees must have a ticket to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted with a suggested donation of $5 and seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To get tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

Rob Heiliger concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Musician Rob Heiliger will perform live. Admission is free. The Tortilla Street Food food truck will be at Mother’s from 5-9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Art Noire Presents: A Living Memory

When: 6 p.m.

Location: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road

Description: Guests can tour the museum’s “Black Life as Subject Matter III” exhibition with guided tours and music from a DJ, light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets cost $30.

Benny Bodine concert

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Singer, guitarist and solo acoustic artist Benny Bodine from the band Next to Nowhere will play rock and pop hits from the 1970s through the 2000s. Admission is free.

Sungaze, A Band Called Dreamland, Novel Vibrations concert

When: 8 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A night of indie rock from Sungaze, A Band Called Dreamland and Novel Vibrations will rock the State Theater. Admission is $10.