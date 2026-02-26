Music, art and magic take over Springfield this weekend

From Disney magic to the return of Art Noire, Springfield is packed with music and culture for the final weekend of February.
Friday, Feb. 27
“Disney’s Frozen JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Location: Ridgewood School, 2420 Saint Paris Pike
Description: Ridgewood School will present “Disney’s Frozen JR.” Tickets are free, but all attendees must have a ticket to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted with a suggested donation of $5 and seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To get tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
Rob Heiliger concert
When: 7 p.m.
Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.
Description: Musician Rob Heiliger will perform live. Admission is free. The Tortilla Street Food food truck will be at Mother’s from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28
Art Noire Presents: A Living Memory
When: 6 p.m.
Location: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road
Description: Guests can tour the museum’s “Black Life as Subject Matter III” exhibition with guided tours and music from a DJ, light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets cost $30.
“Disney’s Frozen JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Location: Ridgewood School, 2420 Saint Paris Pike
Description: Ridgewood School will present “Disney’s Frozen JR.” Tickets are free, but all attendees must have a ticket to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted with a suggested donation of $5 and seats will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. To get tickets, go to eventbrite.com.
Benny Bodine concert
When: 7 p.m.
Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.
Description: Singer, guitarist and solo acoustic artist Benny Bodine from the band Next to Nowhere will play rock and pop hits from the 1970s through the 2000s. Admission is free.
Sungaze, A Band Called Dreamland, Novel Vibrations concert
When: 8 p.m.
Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.
Description: A night of indie rock from Sungaze, A Band Called Dreamland and Novel Vibrations will rock the State Theater. Admission is $10.
