Multiple people injured in Clark County 2-vehicle crash

Multiple people were hurt, including a woman with serious injuries, following a Friday afternoon two-vehicle crash outside Springfield.
The crash between a car and Cadillac Escalade happened before 3:30 p.m. on Springfield Jamestown Road near Possum Road in Springfield Twp.
Witnesses said a teen boy driving a car turned into a driveway in front of the SUV.
A woman riding in the front of the car reportedly was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, and at least three others in the car were taken by medics to Springfield Regional Medical Center.
A man driving the SUV with two children in the back were not injured.
“I just stepped out of the front door and heard this screeching and I turned around saw a car making a left turn in front of the SUV,” resident Chuck Toll said. “The SUV hit him and the car spun completely around and the SUV skidded into the pole.”
Macy King said she was in the backyard when she heard the crash and ran out front.
She said a teen driver got out of the car after the crash and was concerned about the front seat passenger he said was his mother.
A lieutenant with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said some of the injuries reported are serious.
