Multiple people injured in Clark County 2-vehicle crash

“I just stepped out of the front door and heard this screeching and I turned around saw a car making a left turn in front of the SUV,” resident Chuck Toll said. “The SUV hit him and the car spun completely around and the SUV skidded into the pole.”

Macy King said she was in the backyard when she heard the crash and ran out front.

She said a teen driver got out of the car after the crash and was concerned about the front seat passenger he said was his mother.

A lieutenant with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said some of the injuries reported are serious.