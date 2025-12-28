Motor home and SUV collision in Florida kills child, injures others from Clark County

A 5-year-old child from Clark County was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and motor home that injured several others in Florida on Saturday.

Crews including the Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash around 5:45 a.m. on U.S. 27 at an intersection with County Road 316 in Marion County, Fl., according to Orlando media reports.

The reports said a motor home was traveling on U.S. 27 and a SUV was traveling on County Road 316 when the two collided at the intersection and the motorhome overturned as a result of the collision.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Reports said the driver of the motor home had minor injuries, but the 13 other people inside the motor home had critical injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

All fifteen people inside the motor home are reportedly from Clark County.

Orlando media reports said nobody inside the motor home was wearing seat belts and the driver of the SUV was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

