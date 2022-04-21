MJ Live to capture magic of Michael Jackson

Brought back by popular demand after the enthusiastic response in 2018, Franca is excited to be out performing again after the pandemic shut down so much the past two years.

“We’re definitely looking forward to getting back out there to spread love and positivity. It’s what the world needs,” he said.

If Franca wasn’t so adept at doing Michael Jackson and he’d have been born in an earlier time, he could’ve easily fit in at Woodstock as he focuses on the positives and brings that vibe to his shows.

He credits his faith and willingness to work hard in coming from his native Brazil to make it here, overcoming homelessness and other challenges.

“This is why you call it the American Dream. This country gives to the tools, you just have to put the work in and have faith in yourself,” said Franca.

The show will be similar to the 2018 version but may also include different songs and other surprises. Expect the biggest hits such as “Thriller,” “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Man in the Mirror” and a Jackson 5 medley among them, and be set to clap and dance while grooving to the hits, which Franca encourages.

“The most gratifying thing for me is when I look out in the crowd and see joy, smiles and sometimes tears of joy,” he said. “When I step out on the stage, I am going to bring out the love and positivity and if I can help someone having a negative thought to have a better time, that’s what I hope for.”

HOW TO GO

What: MJ Live: Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, Kuss Auditorium, 300 South Fountain Ave. Springfield

When: Friday, April 22, 8 p.m.

Admission: $37-58

More info: 937-324-2712 or go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/