60 Clark County employers are looking to hire during Thursday job fair

About 60 employers representing various industries are expected to gather in downtown Springfield on Thursday for a job fair.
The event will be in-person and will last from noon to 4 p.m. It will take place at the Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S Limestone St., and is being hosted by the Greater Springfield Partnership and Ohio Means Jobs Clark County.
It is part of an annual push to connect local employers with eligible applicants and allow the partnership and Ohio Means Jobs to continue to aid in efforts to help attract labor as many companies continue to face challenges related to workforce recruitment.
Industries that will be represented in the job fair include manufacturing, healthcare, retail, customer service, food and banking. The type of positions available also range from entry level to ones that require more experience, said Amy Donahoe, who is the director for workforce development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.
“We have such a wide variety of companies at the event. There are opportunities. Whether an individual is looking for a job because they are unemployed or perhaps they are looking to change employers or upgrade what they are doing. I think there is an opportunity for most at this event,” Donahoe said.
The event also comes at a time when a lot of employers are still grappling with labor shortages, whether its having trouble finding qualified employees, reacting to an aging workforce and retirements or navigating a low unemployment rate in the area.
“There are more openings than there are people right now to go into the workforce,” Donahoe said.
Though some companies may rely more on automation and robotics in certain industries in the future, that is not the case with a lot other companies and industries.
Moving forward, Donahoe said that most companies are focusing on finding individuals who are willing to work for them and will show up every day and wants to work there.
The increased competition in attracting labor has led to some companies reexamining things such as pay, benefits, company culture and work/life balance.
Applicant’s that will be attending will be asked to bring copies of resumes and be prepared to talk to recruiters.
“(Employers) are very open to training an individual to do the type of work that they need,” Donahoe said. “Of course, you will still have your skilled trades or types of jobs that require education. A lot of companies are working very closely with the colleges in our region to really latch on and become part of the programming that they are offering.”
