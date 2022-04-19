60 Clark County employers are looking to hire during Thursday job fair

The event also comes at a time when a lot of employers are still grappling with labor shortages, whether its having trouble finding qualified employees, reacting to an aging workforce and retirements or navigating a low unemployment rate in the area.

“There are more openings than there are people right now to go into the workforce,” Donahoe said.

Though some companies may rely more on automation and robotics in certain industries in the future, that is not the case with a lot other companies and industries.

Moving forward, Donahoe said that most companies are focusing on finding individuals who are willing to work for them and will show up every day and wants to work there.

The increased competition in attracting labor has led to some companies reexamining things such as pay, benefits, company culture and work/life balance.

Applicant’s that will be attending will be asked to bring copies of resumes and be prepared to talk to recruiters.

“(Employers) are very open to training an individual to do the type of work that they need,” Donahoe said. “Of course, you will still have your skilled trades or types of jobs that require education. A lot of companies are working very closely with the colleges in our region to really latch on and become part of the programming that they are offering.”