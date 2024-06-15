Mercy Health Urbana, Springfield recognized for environmental sustainability practices

Mercy Health has been recognized for its commitment to developing a culture that protects its environment and community health now and for future generations.

“In my 41 years of working at Mercy Health, I have seen a lot of initiatives to conserve and reduce all kinds of energy and waste while being good stewards of our resources. Sustainability is a huge initiative for the entire ministry, and a lot of man hours and work have gone into it,” said Bob Jenkins, who leads the energy efficiency initiatives as director of plant operations at Mercy Health – Urbana.

According to the release, Practice Greenhealth delivers environmental solutions to more than 1,700 hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. Partnership opportunities include hospitals, health systems, community health organizations, NGOs, nonprofits, government, academic institutions and the healthcare value chain.

Environmental sustainability projects at the hospitals include:

:

· Switching from conventional fluorescent lighting to LED lighting

· Reducing landfill waste by recycling all cardboard

· Reducing solid food waste through a composting initiative

According to the Practice Greenhealth website, The Partner for Change award is one of Practice Greenhealth’s Environmental Excellence Awards given annually to honor health care achievements in sustainability.