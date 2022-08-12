springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mercy Health – Urbana receives five stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Urbana Hospital. Photo provided.

Combined ShapeCaption
Urbana Hospital. Photo provided.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
29 minutes ago

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its “Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings” for 2022 and Mercy Health is proud to announce that Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital received a five-star rating.

It was one of only 429 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars, according to a Mercy Health press release.

The data used by CMS includes specific measures of hospitals’ quality of care, many of which are updated quarterly, and the Overall Hospital Star Ratings.

This year, the hospital star ratings are based on 47 quality measures across five different categories: mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, as well as timely and effective care. The data is collected through CMS’s Hospital Quality Initiative programs, according to Mercy Health.

ExploreMany area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows

According to CMS, the Star Ratings were designed to drive systematic improvements in care and safety as hospitals strive to achieve and maintain high ratings.

“I am extremely proud of the team’s hard work to achieve this honor for the second year in a row,” said Jamie Houseman, President of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

In Other News
1
Fountain on Main owner ‘at a loss’ after lease’s cancellation
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
5
Antarctica exhibit opening at Cincinnati museum this fall

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top