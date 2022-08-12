Mercy Health – Urbana receives five stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its “Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings” for 2022 and Mercy Health is proud to announce that Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital received a five-star rating.
It was one of only 429 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars, according to a Mercy Health press release.
The data used by CMS includes specific measures of hospitals’ quality of care, many of which are updated quarterly, and the Overall Hospital Star Ratings.
This year, the hospital star ratings are based on 47 quality measures across five different categories: mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, as well as timely and effective care. The data is collected through CMS’s Hospital Quality Initiative programs, according to Mercy Health.
According to CMS, the Star Ratings were designed to drive systematic improvements in care and safety as hospitals strive to achieve and maintain high ratings.
“I am extremely proud of the team’s hard work to achieve this honor for the second year in a row,” said Jamie Houseman, President of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.
