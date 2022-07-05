Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in July

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Greene and Clark County locations in July.
There are several mammogram clinics scheduled at multiple locations this month. They include the following:
- Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: July 6, 20 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road, Fairborn
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center: July 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone Street, Springfield
- Northparke Internal & Family Medicine: July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 211 Northparke Drive, Springfield
- Second Harvest Food Bank: July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 20 N. Murray Street, Springfield
- New Carlisle Community Health Center: July 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 106 at N. Main Street, New Carlisle
- Clark County Fair: July 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield
Screenings typically last 15 minutes if a person is pre-registered. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening.
Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. No-cost screenings are available for those who quality. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
