Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in May: Here’s how to sign up

Peggy Gentis gets the machine ready for a patient in the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Clark, Champaign and Greene county locations in May.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

Locations in May include the following:

Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: May 4, 11 and 18 from 8 a.. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn. Call 937-328-8110 for an appointment.

Family Medicine of North Hampton: May 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 275 W. Clark St.

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church: May 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 42 N. Main St.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center: May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

New Carlisle Community Health Center: May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 N. Main St.

Lakeview Plaza IGA-New Carlisle: May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 534 N. Main St.

Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary: May 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1802 Selma Road in Springfield.

Wooded Glen: May 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2900 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

Rural King: May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1476 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., or Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., call 937-328-8100.

