Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in May: Here’s how to sign up

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church: May 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 42 N. Main St.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center: May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

New Carlisle Community Health Center: May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 N. Main St.

Lakeview Plaza IGA-New Carlisle: May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 534 N. Main St.

Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary: May 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1802 Selma Road in Springfield.

Wooded Glen: May 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2900 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

Rural King: May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1476 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

To schedule an appointment at the Mercy Health Springfield Imaging & Lab, 1343 N. Fountain Blvd., or Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St., call 937-328-8100.