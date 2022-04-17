Mercy Health to invest over $100K in new technology for Springfield-area operations

Mercy Health announced it will be investing over $100,000 in new technology in a bid to improve patient care in the Springfield area.
That money will be coming in the form of two grants from the Mercy Health Foundation Clark and Champaign Counties and go toward technology used by the health network’s imaging and lab services in Springfield.
The first grant award was for $94,975 and will be used to fund equipment upgrades that aim to benefit those having to undergo a stereotactic breast biopsy, Mercy Health officials said.
Stereotactic breast biopsies use breast X-rays to produce images of the same area from different angles to determine the exact location for a biopsy so sample tissue in the area of concern can be removed with a needle.
The new Hologic Trident Specimen Imaging equipment made possible by the grant money will reduce that process from five minutes to just under 60 seconds, according to a news release from Mercy Health.
“Four minutes is a long time when you have a needle in your breast, and it’s also under mammographic compression,” said Kathryn McCarthy, head of mammography at Mercy Health–Springfield Regional Medical Center.
“Making the biopsy process faster helps ensure our patients experience the least amount of discomfort possible, and that’s what this new equipment will do,” she added.
The new Imaging equipment will also allow radiologists to review images without leaving the biopsy room. This can result in quicker confirmation that the area of concern has been successfully removed, which sometimes also results in less tissue being removed, Mercy Health officials stated.
A second grant of $13,000 will go toward new equipment used to test for bacteria at the site of a suspected infection or in certain bodily fluids such as blood and urine.
The new equipment will automate the test and speed up the process, according to the release from the health network.
Mercy Health’s foundation in the area partners with donors and raises charitable funds for the not-for-profit programs and facilities of Community Mercy Health Partners, including hospitals and community outreach programs.
Call 937-523-6670 or visit foundation.mercy.com to learn more about giving options.
About the Author