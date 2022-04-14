How Clark County has spent its federal relief funds so far

The Brinks truck was used by Springfield’s police for many years prior to coming to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle has required a lot of maintenance and has more repairs needed. An upgrade like the Lenco Bearcat G1 is “critical” to the sheriff’s office’s tactical team, said Clark County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Chris Clark.

“This type of vehicle provides us opportunities to approach scenes safer and allows us to provide a safe haven in case we need to facilitate a rescue of a hostage, victim or downed officer,” said Clark.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, equipment for law enforcement to respond to gun violence resulting from the pandemic can be covered by ARPA funds.

Half of the county’s $26 million allocation came in March 2021, and the county government will receive the rest of that money in June 2022. It will have until the end of 2024 to allocate money for projects and expenditures, and the deadline to spend that money is December 2026.

The Clark County commission has allocated more than $23 million of the funding to 21 projects and other items, such as employee paid administrative leave and technology for the county’s dispatch center, expected to open this year.

Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings, as well as a safety improvement project for Spangler Road.

In November 2021, the commission also authorized $800,000 of spending toward a project to extend the waterline that runs near Park Layne. Another $220,000 was allocated in January to assist Clark County veterans seeking aid through the county veterans office.

Up to $2.5 million in the federal relief dollars was allocated to reimburse the county for a portion of dispatch center costs, as well an additional $300,000 to cover the costs of programming and personnel expenses for reentry services for people preparing to leave incarceration in Clark County.

The commission also voted to allocate $125,000 for a part-time position for several years for the Ohio State University extension office of Clark County. The position will focus on assisting the county’s local food program and community gardens. In addition, roughly $260,000 in ARPA funding was allocated in March to reimburse the county for COVID-19 health care expenses incurred by the county self-insurance health care program.