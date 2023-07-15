Mercy Health - Springfield touts new plasma therapy treatment

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is now being offered at Mercy Health — Springfield to treat and repair damaged and aching joints as well as damaged, torn, or inflamed muscles and tendons. Athletes such as Tiger Woods and Steph Curry have used this type of therapy in the past.

Using a quick blood draw that then gets separated into various components —platelets, white cells, red cells and plasma — PRP uses the blood to trigger cell reproduction and tissue regeneration. Using your own body’s blood makes this therapy low-risk with usually no major side effects, according to the press release.

“It’s a great option that relies on the healing power of your own blood,” said Dr. Chris Malone, a sports medicine physician at Mercy Health Orthopedics, in a press release. “It’s an effective alternative for patients who are against having surgery, maybe are not a candidate for surgery, or they’ve already tried a lot of the basic treatment options – from conservative management to steroid injections – without much success.”

This treatment isn’t just used for athletes, it can also benefit people suffering from osteoarthritis and muscle and tendon issues. This treatment can be a good option for those who have had pain for months and years, not responding to other types of therapy. One treatment can improve joint mobility, smoothness of movement, and overall pain relief.

“The nice thing about it is you’re getting this cutting edge, revolutionary therapy, but it’s simple enough to do during a normal doctor’s office visit. You come in, and 40 minutes later, you’re able to leave and go about your day, without any issue,” said Malone.

To learn more about PRP therapy or make an appointment with Malone, call 937-523-9850.