Mercy Health-Springfield announces new vice president of operations

Most recently, Merick was a member of Mercy Health -Springfield’s pandemic task force, leading the COVID-19 patient clinic and offsite testing locations in addition to working in concert with the rest of the executive team on the coordination of employee and community vaccinations, the news release said.

“(Merick) has demonstrated an exceptional level of professional growth in a short window of time,” said Adam Groshans, president of Mercy Health – Springfield. “His work has allowed Mercy Health – Springfield to capitalize on strategic opportunities, all while living our mission in his dedication to expanding patient access to care and serving the underserved.”

Merick is a graduate of the Leadership Clark County Community Leadership Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Ohio University.