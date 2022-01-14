Mercy Health-Springfield announces new vice president of operations

Mercy Health has named a vice president of operations for its Springfield market that includes the Springfield Regional Medical Center in Clark County and the Urbana Hospital in Champaign County.
Ben Merick will fill that role after already serving as the vice president of operations for Mercy Health-Springfield in an interim capacity for several months.
Merick began his service with Mercy Health in 2015 as a leader of outpatient wound care sites, according to a news release from the hospital network.
Merick later became director of operations in specialty practices, where he made an impact in recruiting physicians for key service lines, including cardiology and orthopedics, the release added.
Last year, Merick was promoted to vice president of market service lines and was responsible in building relationships with both employed and independent physicians in the greater Springfield area. He has also been credited with providing operational oversight to Mercy Health’s cancer services with the goal of growing and expanding oncology services in Greater Springfield.
Most recently, Merick was a member of Mercy Health -Springfield’s pandemic task force, leading the COVID-19 patient clinic and offsite testing locations in addition to working in concert with the rest of the executive team on the coordination of employee and community vaccinations, the news release said.
“(Merick) has demonstrated an exceptional level of professional growth in a short window of time,” said Adam Groshans, president of Mercy Health – Springfield. “His work has allowed Mercy Health – Springfield to capitalize on strategic opportunities, all while living our mission in his dedication to expanding patient access to care and serving the underserved.”
Merick is a graduate of the Leadership Clark County Community Leadership Academy and holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Ohio University.
