Mercy Health nationally recognized for support, empowerment of women leaders

“We’re honored to again be named a Top Company for Executive Women by Seramount,” said Nicole Martel, vice president, BSMH Benefits & Well-being. “This recognition is a testament to our ministry’s commitment to the growth and development of our female leaders and to offering benefits and services such as our paid parental leave, education benefits and Be Well program that support associates across our organization — and we have exciting new things to come in 2025.”

The Seramount list recognized companies that “champion women’s achievements,” focusing on gender-pay parity, succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, support and flexibility programs. Other companies recognized include Abbott, the American Red Cross, Target, Unilever and Visa.

BSMH was also named a best company for multicultural women.

“This recognition not only celebrates our commitment to supporting the careers of multicultural women in our organization, it also reaffirms our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion to strengthen our connection to our patients, communities and each other,” said Odesa Stapleton, chief diversity and inclusion officer for BSMH.

This recognition came after Seramount’s 2024 Best Companies for Multicultural Women survey, which assesses progress for women by specific racial or ethnic group and factors that influence that progress, such as anti-racism progress, mental health and participation and mentoring and sponsorship programs. Other companies that received these recognition include Estee Lauder, Lilly, AAA Insurance, Wellstar Health System and Vanguard.