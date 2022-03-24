springfield-news-sun logo
X

Mercy Health appoints new VP of mission for Springfield region

Mike Adamson. Submitted

caption arrowCaption
Mike Adamson. Submitted

CLARK COUNTY
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

Mercy Health has named its new vice president of mission for its Springfield area operations.

Mike Adamson will assume his new position on Monday and will be tasked with leading initiatives that aim to support the organization’s Catholic heritage, integration of the health network’s mission and values, spiritual health as well as its ethics.

Mercy Health operates two hospitals in the area, Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana Hospital.

Adamson will be joining Mercy’s team in the Springfield area after serving with Avera Health in South Dakota as its interim vice president of mission integration, according to a news release from Mercy Health.

ExploreFifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d

“We are pleased to welcome (Adamson) as a member of the Mission team,” said Amy Marcum, chief mission officerfor Bon Secours Mercy Health’s Samaritan Group. “He has a proven record as a dedicated and innovative mission leader and will grow and enhance our services in the Springfield region.”

Adamson began his healthcare career as a chaplain and has subsequently held spiritual care and mission leadership positions for over 20 years, Mercy Health said.

ExploreModerna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

Adamson is also a veteran, having retired after 25 years of combined service in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, and a master’s degree in pastoral studies from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota, and is a board-certified chaplain.

In Other News
1
Springfield street sweeping program to continue for next 3 months
2
Clark State selected as regional police officer training center
3
Music of Ella Fitzgerald to highlight Jazz Orchestra concert
4
Vietnam Veterans Day of Remembrance ceremony to return
5
Bethel Twp. selects new trustee following death of elected official

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top