Mercy Health appoints new VP of mission for Springfield region

Mercy Health has named its new vice president of mission for its Springfield area operations.
Mike Adamson will assume his new position on Monday and will be tasked with leading initiatives that aim to support the organization’s Catholic heritage, integration of the health network’s mission and values, spiritual health as well as its ethics.
Mercy Health operates two hospitals in the area, Springfield Regional Medical Center and the Urbana Hospital.
Adamson will be joining Mercy’s team in the Springfield area after serving with Avera Health in South Dakota as its interim vice president of mission integration, according to a news release from Mercy Health.
“We are pleased to welcome (Adamson) as a member of the Mission team,” said Amy Marcum, chief mission officerfor Bon Secours Mercy Health’s Samaritan Group. “He has a proven record as a dedicated and innovative mission leader and will grow and enhance our services in the Springfield region.”
Adamson began his healthcare career as a chaplain and has subsequently held spiritual care and mission leadership positions for over 20 years, Mercy Health said.
Adamson is also a veteran, having retired after 25 years of combined service in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, and a master’s degree in pastoral studies from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota, and is a board-certified chaplain.
About the Author