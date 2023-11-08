Mental health, senior services levies passing in early results

Renewal levies for one agency that provides services for older residents and another that promotes mental health are passing by large margins after early results.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties is requesting a 1.65-mill renewal levy that will not raise taxes. It would provide funds for mental health and addiction treatment and prevention, and operating, maintaining, constructing and acquiring mental health and addiction facilities.

Its levy is passing with 75.11% yes votes, according to early, unofficial results.

United Senior Services is also requesting a renewal levy, for 1.4 mills that will not raise taxes. The levy would fund services or facilities for older adults and allow USS to give financial assistance to nonprofits to establish and operate programs through USS.

The levy is passing with 81.58% yes votes, according to early, unofficial results.