BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Mental health, senior services levies passing in early results

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

Renewal levies for one agency that provides services for older residents and another that promotes mental health are passing by large margins after early results.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties is requesting a 1.65-mill renewal levy that will not raise taxes. It would provide funds for mental health and addiction treatment and prevention, and operating, maintaining, constructing and acquiring mental health and addiction facilities.

Its levy is passing with 75.11% yes votes, according to early, unofficial results.

>> Live Election Results for Clark County

United Senior Services is also requesting a renewal levy, for 1.4 mills that will not raise taxes. The levy would fund services or facilities for older adults and allow USS to give financial assistance to nonprofits to establish and operate programs through USS.

The levy is passing with 81.58% yes votes, according to early, unofficial results.

In Other News
1
Springfield-Clark CTC new facility levy trails in early results
2
Clerk of Courts incumbent Rice leading in polls
3
Springfield commission incumbent O’Neill trailing Tackett in early...
4
NEW DETAILS: Springfield man charged with attempted murder after woman...
5
Springfield Symphony to present Beethoven Piano Concerto

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top